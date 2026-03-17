Trump quips that Venezuela could become US’s 51st state

US President Donald Trump quipped Monday that Venezuela could become the 51st state of the US after its team defeated Italy in a World Baseball Classic semifinal.

"Wow! Venezuela defeated Italy tonight, 4-2, in the WBC (Baseball!) Semifinal. They are looking really great.

"Good things are happening to Venezuela lately! I wonder what this magic is all about? STATEHOOD, #51, ANYONE?" Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

After months of heightened tensions, the US captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Jan. 3, triggering a series of developments, including Vice President Delcy Rodriguez being sworn in as Venezuela's interim president, changes to the country's flagship oil law and the release of some political prisoners.

Trump had previously urged Canada to become the 51st state of the US.



