Jet fuel prices surge nearly 83% in a month, piling pressure on airlines: IATA

A passenger stands at the public look out point at the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, 12 March 2026. (EPA Photo)

Global average jet fuel prices have surged 82.8% over the past month, sharply increasing cost pressures on airlines, according to the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) latest fuel price monitor.

IATA data showed jet fuel prices rose 11.2% week-on-week to $175 per barrel in the latest reporting period. The figures, published under license from S&P Global Energy, reflect average refinery prices for aviation fuel.

On an annual basis, jet fuel prices were up 94.4%, highlighting the scale of the recent increase.

The surge follows a 58.4% jump in the previous weekly reading, underscoring the rapid pace of market movements.

The spike is expected to weigh heavily on airline margins, as fuel remains one of the industry's largest operating costs. IATA has noted that sudden price increases tend to be more damaging than sustained high prices, as airlines have less time to adjust fares, capacity and procurement strategies.

The latest rise comes as airlines also face broader disruptions linked to the Middle East conflict, including flight rerouting, suspended services and higher operational costs.

Brent crude prices climbed to as high as $119.5 per barrel following the launch of US-Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, before stabilizing at around $100.

The US and Israel's attacks have so far killed around 1,300 people in Iran, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure, while disrupting global markets and aviation.