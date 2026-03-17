Saudi Arabia says ballistic missile, 24 drones intercepted amid escalation

Saudi Arabia said Tuesday evening that air defenses had intercepted a ballistic missile and 24 drones targeting its territory amid escalating tensions across the region.

A Defense Ministry statement said a ballistic missile fired toward the central province of Al-Kharj was shot down.

The ministry added that air defenses had intercepted and destroyed 24 drones in the Eastern Province since dawn Tuesday.

It, however, did not specify from where the projectiles were launched.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing so far around 1,300 people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries, which it says are targeting "US military assets," causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.

According to an Anadolu tally, Iran has fired at least 3,955 missiles and drones in retaliation for US-Israeli attacks.

The UAE has been the most targeted country, followed by Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan, while Oman recorded the lowest number of attacks.