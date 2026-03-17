Israel reports new missile attack from Iran amid escalation

Israel reported a new missile launch from Iran on Tuesday, shortly after Tel Aviv claimed the killing of top Iranian security official Ali Larijani.

Incoming missile sirens sounded in western Galilee in northern Israel after the strike, Israeli Channel 12 reported.

No information was yet available about injuries or damage.

The attack came shortly after Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz claimed that Larijani, the head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, was killed in an overnight strike.

There was no Iranian confirmation yet of the claim.

Israel and the US have continued joint attacks on Iran since Feb. 28, killing so far around 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

⁠Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.



