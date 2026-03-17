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Iran’s Revolutionary Guards say Basij chief killed in US-Israeli strike

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said Tuesday that the commander of the paramilitary Basij forces, Gholamreza Soleimani, was killed in a US-Israeli strike.

Agencies and A News MIDDLE EAST
Published March 17,2026
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IRAN’S REVOLUTIONARY GUARDS SAY BASIJ CHIEF KILLED IN US-ISRAELI STRIKE
Gholamreza Soleimani (AFP File Photo)

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said Tuesday that the commander of the paramilitary Basij forces, Gholamreza Soleimani, was killed in a US-Israeli strike.

The report was carried by the Fars News Agency, without giving further details.

The Israeli army earlier said that Soleimani was "eliminated" in an overnight strike on Monday.

Israel and the US have continued joint attacks on Iran since Feb. 28, killing so far around 1,300 people, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.