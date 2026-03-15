South Africa reviews Israel’s response in ICJ genocide case over Gaza

South Africa said on Sunday that it is reviewing Israel's response submitted to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the genocide case filed over alleged violations of the Genocide Convention in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation said it has taken note of Israel's response, submitted on March 12, to South Africa's written pleadings in the case brought under the Genocide Convention at the ICJ.

"South Africa will now consider Israel's response and decide whether to request the Court's permission to make further written submissions in reply or to proceed directly to the oral phase of proceedings," the statement said.

It noted that despite three binding ICJ rulings requiring Israel to prevent acts of genocide and allow humanitarian assistance, as well as a ceasefire in 2025, destruction and loss of life in Gaza continue unabated.

"The situation in Gaza has been compounded by the escalating crisis in the Gulf and the ongoing attacks by Israel on Lebanon," the statement said, warning that these developments risk widening the conflict with grave implications for regional and international peace and security.

The statement highlighted South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's remarks that the country is committed to fulfilling the promises of the Genocide Convention and the UN Charter.

SOUTH AFRICA'S GENOCIDE CASE AGAINST ISRAEL



South Africa filed the case at the ICJ on Dec. 29, 2023, accusing Israel of violating the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

Due to the urgent humanitarian situation in Gaza, South Africa requested the court to order provisional measures.

On Jan. 26, March 28, and May 24, 2024, the court issued three orders requiring Israel to take all necessary measures to prevent acts covered by Article 2 of the Genocide Convention, ensure that its military prevents genocidal acts, halt military operations in Rafah that could create genocide conditions, and regularly report to the court on its actions.