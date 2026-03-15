Iranian foreign minister claims US officials' 'no mercy' remarks constitute war crimes

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday that US officials declaring "no mercy" for Iran constituted war crimes.

In an interview with CBS News, Araghchi cited US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's statement Friday that the US would show "no quarter, no mercy for our enemies," asserting that simply saying such words constitutes a war crime under international law.

He also criticized US President Donald Trump, who said on Saturday that strikes on Kharg Island have "totally demolished" most of its military facilities and that the US "may hit it a few more times just for fun."

Araghchi slammed the US president's remarks, saying: "There are people being killed only because President Trump wants to have fun."

CEASEFIRE, NEGOTIATIONS



Araghchi rejected any suggestion that Iran had sought a ceasefire or negotiations. "We have never asked even for negotiation. We are ready to defend ourselves as long as it takes," he said.

"We don't see any reason why we should talk with Americans," said Araghchi, noting that there have been no "good experiences talking" with Washington.

Pushed on reports of Iranian strikes hitting civilian infrastructure, including hotels, Araghchi denied targeting anything beyond US military assets and installations in the region, reiterating Tehran's longstanding position that it is retaliating against American forces, not neighboring countries.

STRAIT OF HORMUZ



Regarding the disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, Araghchi said Iran has not closed the waterway and blamed the US for the insecurity preventing vessels from passing.

"They are not coming themselves because of the insecurity, which is there, because of the aggression by the US," he said.

Araghchi said a number of countries had approached Tehran seeking safe passage for their ships and that Iran's military had already granted passage to vessels from select nations, without providing further details.

ENRICHED URANIUM



Araghchi confirmed that Iran's stockpile of approximately 440 kilograms of highly enriched uranium is buried under the rubble of its destroyed nuclear facilities. He said recovery is possible, but Iran has no immediate plans to retrieve the material.

Regional tensions have flared since Israel and the US launched joint attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,200 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries, which it says are targeting "US military assets."