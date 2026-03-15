Iran says ending Israeli occupation, attacks ‘key’ to restoring calm to Lebanon

Iran's foreign minister said that ending the Israeli occupation and halting attacks are the key to restoring calm to Lebanon, as attacks by the US and Israel continued against Tehran.

Abbas Araghchi, speaking over the phone with his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot Saturday night, said Israel and the US are "the main cause of insecurity" in the region and the Strait of Hormuz, the state news agency IRNA reported.

"All countries of the region need to take a responsible approach to this situation and firmly condemn the criminal act of the aggressors in attacking Iran, as well as refraining from any action that could escalate and expand the scope of the conflict," Araghchi said.

The top diplomat reaffirmed Iran's determination "to defend its sovereignty, dignity, territorial integrity, and national security" in the face of US-Israeli attacks.

"Iran's defensive measures target only military bases and facilities belonging to the aggressors in the region and should not be interpreted as attacks on regional countries," he said.

Hostilities have escalated since Feb. 28 when Israel and the US launched joint attacks on Iran, killing around 1,200 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets. Tehran also closed the Strait of Hormuz, a key transit route for oil tankers, driving up shipping and insurance costs and pushing global oil prices higher.

The conflict also spilled over to Lebanon, with the Israeli army expanding attacks that have killed more than 800 people and injured over 2,000 others since March 2 amid cross-border attacks with Hezbollah.