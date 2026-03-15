Turkish, Saudi foreign ministers discuss US-Israeli offensive on Iran

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Sunday discussed the ongoing US-Israeli offensive on Iran.

The two discussed efforts to end the war during a phone call, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

Hostilities have escalated since Feb. 28, when Israel and the US launched joint attacks on Iran, killing more than 1,200 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets. Tehran also closed the Strait of Hormuz, a key transit route for oil tankers, driving up shipping and insurance costs and pushing global oil prices higher.