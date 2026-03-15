Explosions heard in Iraqi capital amid reports of attack on US facilities

A series of powerful explosions was heard Sunday evening in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, according to local media.

Local media reports said that the blasts targeted a US base at Baghdad International Airport and a US diplomatic support facility.

Iraq said early Sunday that the Baghdad airport and its surrounding area were attacked with five rockets, injuring four people.

The US Victoria Base Complex at Baghdad International Airport has recently come under repeated attacks by suicide drones.

The attacks come as the US and Israel have continued a joint attack on Iran since Feb. 28, killing more than 1,200 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries, which it says are targeting "US military assets."























