Qatar intercepts several drones as US-Iran war rages

Qatar said Sunday that its forces had intercepted a number of drones from Iran, as an exchange of attacks between Iran and the US continued to expand across the region.

A statement by the Qatari Defense Ministry said the drones were successfully shot down, without giving details about how many drones were fired.

The attack came as the US and Israel have continued a joint attack on Iran since Feb. 28, killing more than 1,200 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries, which it says are targeting "US military assets."