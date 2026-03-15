Prince Harry, Meghan accuse royal biographer Tom Bower of spreading ‘deranged conspiracy’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have accused royal biographer Tom Bower of promoting "deranged conspiracy and melodrama" following claims made in his upcoming book about the couple.

In excerpts from his forthcoming book Betrayal: Power, Deceit and the Fight for the Future of the Royal Family, Bower alleged that Camilla once told a friend that Meghan had "brainwashed" Harry.

The author also wrote that Meghan had become a "divisive figure" and was seen by Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales as a "threat."

In a statement on Saturday, Harry and Meghan said Bower had "long crossed the line from criticism into fixation."

"This is someone who has publicly stated, 'the monarchy in fact depends on actually obliterating the Sussexes from our state of life,' language that speaks for itself," the couple said in the statement.

"He has made a career out of constructing ever more elaborate theories about people he does not know and has never met," they added. "Those interested in facts will look elsewhere; those seeking deranged conspiracy and melodrama know exactly where to find him."

The book excerpts also criticized the couple's finances, their charitable activities, and Harry's Invictus Games Foundation initiative supporting wounded military veterans.

Bower previously published Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors in 2022.