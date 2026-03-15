UN chief says Muslims face discrimination, urges action to combat Islamophobia

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Sunday that Muslims around the world continue to face discrimination and exclusion, urging governments and societies to take stronger action to combat Islamophobia.

In a video message shared on US social media company X for the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, Guterres said the world's roughly two billion Muslims come from diverse regions and cultures but often encounter institutional discrimination and social barriers.

He said Muslims frequently face "socio-economic exclusion, biased immigration policies, and unwarranted surveillance and profiling," warning that such trends are fueled by anti-Muslim rhetoric and hate.

Guterres noted that the spread of hate speech can lead to harassment and violence against individuals and places of worship.

Calling for action, the UN chief urged governments to take concrete steps to combat hate speech, protect religious freedom, and ensure compliance with international human rights law.

He stated that online platforms must work to eliminate harassment and hate speech directed at individuals based on their religion or beliefs, while encouraging people to speak out against bigotry, xenophobia, and discrimination.

Guterres recalled that in May 2025, he appointed the High Representative for the Alliance of Civilizations as the UN special envoy to combat Islamophobia in order to strengthen the global response.

"On this International Day to Combat Islamophobia, let's recommit to the equality, human rights and dignity of every person, no matter their faith," he said. "Let's eradicate the scourge of Islamophobia from every country and community."

Fifty-one people were killed, and 40 others injured in a terrorist attack on March 15, 2019, at the Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Islamic Centre in New Zealand.

The UN General Assembly adopted by consensus in 2022 a resolution declaring March 15 as International Day to Combat Islamophobia.