Pope appeals for ceasefire, dialogue amid Middle East conflict

Pope Leo XIV on Sunday called on all parties involved in the ongoing Middle East conflict to agree to a ceasefire and reopen dialogue.

After the recitation of the Angelus prayer at St. Peter's Square, Pope Leo highlighted the humanitarian toll of the conflict.

"The peoples of the Middle East have been suffering the atrocious violence of war for two weeks. Thousands of innocent people have been killed, and many others have been forced to abandon their homes. I renew my prayerful closeness to all those who have lost their loved ones in the attacks that have struck schools, hospitals, and residential areas," he said.

"Cease the fire! Let paths of dialogue be reopened!" the pope said, adding that "violence can never lead to the justice, the stability and the peace that peoples are awaiting."

The pontiff also expressed concern for Lebanon, stressing the need for dialogue to support the country's authorities in addressing its ongoing crisis.

"I hope for paths of dialogue that can support the country's authorities in implementing lasting solutions to the serious crisis underway, for the common good of all the Lebanese people," he said.

Hostilities have escalated since Feb. 28 when Israel and the US launched joint attacks on Iran, killing more than 1,200 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets. Tehran also closed the Strait of Hormuz, a key transit route for oil tankers, driving up shipping and insurance costs and pushing global oil prices higher.

The conflict has also spilled over to Lebanon, with the Israeli army expanding attacks that have killed more than 800 people and injured over 2,000 others since March 2 amid cross-border attacks with Hezbollah.