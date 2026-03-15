25 DRONES INTERCEPTED OVERNIGHT BY SAUDI ARABIAS DEFENSE SYSTEMS

Saudi Arabia on Sunday announced that 25 drone attacks were intercepted overnight by its air defense systems.

The Saudi Defense Ministry, in a statement, provided information about the attacks targeting the country.

The statement said that 25 drones that entered the country's airspace since Saturday night were "destroyed" by air defense systems.

No details were provided about where the drones were launched from or whether the attempted attack caused any damage or casualties.

Since Feb. 28, Tehran has been carrying out missile and drone attacks against US bases and strategic locations in Arab countries in retaliation for attacks by the US and Israel on Iran.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had previously announced that it carried out an attack on the Prince Sultan Air Base in the city of Al-Kharj, located in eastern Saudi Arabia, where US forces are stationed.





