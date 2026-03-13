US military designates officer to investigate Iran school strike: Pentagon

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) designated an officer outside of the command to investigate a deadly strike on a school in Iran, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said on Friday.

"I can report that CENTCOM has designated an investigating officer to complete a command investigation," Hegseth told a news conference alongside Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The investigating officer is from outside CENTCOM -- which oversees military operations in the Mideast and parts of Asia -- and is a general officer, Hegseth said.

A recent report said a preliminary US military investigation concluded that American forces were responsible for the Feb. 28 strike on the elementary school, killing more than 170 people.

"Command investigation will take as long as necessary to address all the matters surrounding this incident," he added.

Hegseth said the US "never" targets civilians. "We don't target. Iran does. We will investigate. We'll get to the truth, and we'll share it when we have it," he added.



