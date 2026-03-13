Lebanon to pay ‘heavy price,’ warns Israel

Israel threatened Friday to make Lebanon's government "pay a heavy price" through strikes on state infrastructure and the possible seizure of additional territory.

"The Lebanese government will pay a heavy price through strikes targeting Lebanese national infrastructure and the loss of territory used by Hezbollah militants until it fulfills its basic commitment to disarm the group," Defense Minister Israel Katz said during a security assessment at the Defense Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv, according to a statement from his office.

Katz said the Israeli military had targeted and destroyed a key bridge over the Litani River overnight, claiming it had been used by Hezbollah members to transfer weapons into southern Lebanon.

"This is only the beginning, and the Lebanese government and the state of Lebanon will pay a heavy price for the destruction of national infrastructure used by Hezbollah operatives to carry out their operations and target the State of Israel," Katz added.

He also added that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and he, together with the Israeli military, remain committed to protecting residents of northern Israel and all Israeli citizens.

"We will do everything necessary to fulfill this commitment in both Iran and Lebanon," Katz said.

The Israeli military said earlier Friday that its aircraft targeted the Zrariyeh bridge over the Litani River in Lebanon, claiming Hezbollah used it as a central route for movement.

Israel's public broadcaster said the decision to target the bridge was taken at the political level following a recommendation from security officials.

The broadcaster added that Netanyahu asked the Israeli military to present additional civilian infrastructure targets for approval as part of efforts to increase pressure on the Lebanese government to act against Hezbollah.

Hezbollah began targeting Israeli military sites on March 2 in response to ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanon since November 2024 and the killing of Iran's then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Tehran.

Israel expanded its campaign the same day with airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs and areas in southern and eastern Lebanon.

On March 3, Israel also launched a limited ground incursion into southern Lebanon after beginning a joint campaign with the United States against Iran on Feb. 28.

Lebanese authorities said Thursday evening that Israel's expanded attacks on the country have killed 687 people, injured 1,774, and displaced about 822,000 others.