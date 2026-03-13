2 drones crash in Oman’s Sohar, killing 2

Two drones crashed in Oman's Sohar on Friday, killing two people and injuring several others, a security source said.

One of the drones went down in the Al-Wahi Industrial Area, killing two and causing injuries to several others, the Oman News Agency reported, citing the source.

No casualties were reported from the crash of the second drone, the agency said, adding that authorities are investigating both incidents.



DECEASED IDENTIFIED AS INDIAN CITIZENS



The deceased were identified as Indian citizens, the Indian government confirmed in a statement and added that 10 other Indians were also injured.

With the latest deaths, the toll among Indians who lost their lives during the ongoing conflict has climbed to five, while one other remains missing.

According to a tally by Anadolu, at least 22 people from Asian nations have been either killed or remain missing since the latest conflict broke out in the Middle East.

They include six from India, four from Bangladesh, three from Pakistan, one each from China, Nepal, the Philippines while three from Indonesia and Thailand are missing in waters off Oman and in Strait of Hormuz.

Regional escalation has intensified since Israel and the US launched joint attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, killing around 1,300 people and injuring over 10,000, according to Iranian authorities.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.