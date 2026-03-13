UN chief calls on Israel, Hezbollah to stop fighting

The UN chief called on Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah on Friday to halt the fighting and reach an agreement.

In a Friday visit to Lebanon, Antonio Guterres expressed hope that his next visit would take place during a period of peace and when the state is the sole authority.

His remarks came during a news conference following his meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, according to an Anadolu reporter.

Earlier in a post on the US social media company X after he landed in Beirut, he said the Lebanese people "did not choose this war. They were dragged into it."

Guterres also pledged to "spare no effort" in working for the peaceful future that Lebanon and the region "so richly deserve."

Upon his arrival, Guterres was welcomed by UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported.

He is also scheduled to meet with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Lebanese Army Commander Rudolph Haykal before holding a conference to launch an urgent humanitarian appeal in the presence of ambassadors of donor countries and representatives of international organizations at the government headquarters in Beirut.

The UN chief's visit comes amid frequent exchange of fire between Hezbollah and Israel as Tel Aviv expanded its operations in Lebanon since March 2 amid an ongoing regional escalation.

⁠Since Israel and the US launched joint attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, over 1,300 people have been killed, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as hostilities have escalated in the Middle East.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.















