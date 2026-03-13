Explosions heard in Iran’s capital: Report

Explosions were heard on Friday evening in Iran's capital Tehran, as the US-Israeli attacks on Iran entered their second week, according to Iranian media reports.

The semi-official Mehr news agency also reported air defense activity in parts of the capital.

No casualties or damage were reported.

The explosions came as tensions across the Middle East have flared up since Israel and the US launched a joint attack on Iran on Feb. 28, killing so far around 1,300 people, including the then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets, resulting in casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure and affecting global markets and aviation.