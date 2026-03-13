Turkish foreign minister discusses regional developments with Qatari, Azerbaijani counterparts

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday discussed regional developments with his counterparts from Azerbaijan and Qatar.

According to Turkish diplomatic sources, Fidan held separate phone calls with Foreign Minister of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov.

During the calls, the ministers also expressed their solidarity and support regarding missiles fired towards Türkiye.

Türkiye's National Defense Ministry said earlier Friday that a ballistic munition fired from Iran into Turkish airspace was neutralized by NATO air and missile defense assets deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean. It was the third such incident since the US-Israel war on Iran.

Israel and the US launched a joint attack on Iran on Feb. 28, killing so far around 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets, resulting in casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure.















