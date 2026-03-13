UN experts say aggression on Iran, Lebanon violate internationall law

UN human rights experts have said ongoing military assaults by the US and Israel on Iran and Lebanon violate international law and risk wider armed violence across the Middle East.

"The conflict risks engulfing the wider region in catastrophic armed violence and threatens to set yet another precedent of total impunity for some of the world's strongest military powers," the experts said in a statement on Thursday.

They said the "unprovoked" attack on Iran by the US and Israel, while negotiations were still ongoing, "is entirely illegal under international law and constitutes an act of aggression."

"U.S. and Israel should stop waging and expanding wars, and considering themselves as above international legality," they added.

The experts also expressed alarm at the US demand for Iran's "unconditional surrender," warning it could lead to prolonged war and "enormous" human suffering.

They called for investigations into possible grave violations of international humanitarian law, citing attacks including a strike on a girls' school in Iran in which at least 180 girls were killed.

The experts also warned that Iran's retaliatory strikes against civilian targets violate international humanitarian law and must stop.

They urged an immediate ceasefire and called for an international peace conference to address the future of the region.





