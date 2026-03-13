Türkiye is not a party to the war, security sources say

Ballistic munitions fired from Iran that entered Turkish airspace were neutralized by NATO air and missile defense elements deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean.

In a statement on the incident, security sources said recent developments in the region once again demonstrate how sensitive global and regional security balances have become.

"MISSILES FOLLOW A DIFFERENT PATTERN"



Security sources noted that Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar and Lebanon have been subjected to intense attacks and effectively turned into fronts in the conflict. They added that the missiles fired toward Türkiye from Iran followed a different pattern compared with the attacks on those countries.

Unlike in those cases, there was no comparable intensity of attacks, the sources said, adding that there were no casualties or material damage and that all three missiles were neutralized by air defense systems.

"TÜRKİYE IS CAUTIOUS NOT TO BE DRAWN INTO THE CONFLICT"



Highlighting Türkiye's position on the matter, the sources said:

"Türkiye is not a party to the war and is exercising caution to avoid being drawn into the conflict. Türkiye is acting with a sense of responsibility to prevent new lines of tension from emerging in the region and is conveying this message to all parties. A clear message has been delivered to the Iranian side that those responsible for the attack must be identified immediately and the necessary measures taken."

"TÜRKİYE HAS THE NECESSARY DETERRENT POWER"



The sources stressed that Türkiye's cautious approach should not be interpreted as unlimited tolerance.

"Türkiye has the necessary deterrent power to ensure its national security and will not hesitate to take retaliatory or sanction-like measures in a manner it determines when necessary."

They added that the interception of the missiles by NATO air defense systems represents a critical example of the protection of Turkish airspace and the effectiveness of allied coordination.

"TÜRKİYE WILL CONTINUE TO SEE DIPLOMACY AS THE KEY TO PEACE"



While maintaining the highest level of security measures, Türkiye is also actively using diplomatic channels to prevent further escalation, the sources said.

They noted that the intensive leader-level diplomacy conducted by Recep Tayyip Erdoğan plays a decisive role in lowering tensions and preventing the conflict from spreading to a wider geography.

According to the sources, Erdoğan's leader diplomacy remains one of the strongest indicators of Türkiye's responsible state approach, which seeks to safeguard not only its own security but also regional stability in times of crisis. They added that Türkiye will continue to view diplomacy and dialogue as the key to peace while ensuring its security.

WARNING AGAINST SECTARIAN RHETORIC



The statement also stressed the importance of remaining vigilant against the trap of sectarianism.

It warned that turning regional tensions into sectarian debates in domestic public discourse — especially on social media — could pose a dangerous threat to Türkiye's social harmony and regional stability.

Türkiye therefore emphasizes the need to avoid sectarian rhetoric both in foreign policy and in public discussions, the sources said, underlining the importance of responsible and unifying language in public commentary.

They also added that authorities are taking steps against manipulative content circulating on digital platforms. Disinformation campaigns aimed at creating panic and spreading misinformation are being closely monitored by relevant institutions, and necessary measures are being taken.















