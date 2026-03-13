 Contact Us
News World Trump says Putin might be helping Iran 'a little bit'

Trump says Putin might be helping Iran 'a little bit'

US President Donald Trump said in an interview aired Friday he suspected Russian leader Vladimir Putin was aiding Iran in the war against the United States and Israel.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published March 13,2026
Subscribe
TRUMP SAYS PUTIN MIGHT BE HELPING IRAN A LITTLE BIT
U.S. President Trump meets with Russian President Putin in Alaska (REUTERS File Photo)

US President Donald Trump said Russia's President Vladimir Putin may be helping Iran "a little bit" amid ongoing US-Israeli war against the Islamic republic.

"I think he might be helping them a little bit, yeah, I guess," Trump told Fox News when asked whether Putin was aiding Iran.

"And he probably thinks we're helping Ukraine, right? ... Yeah, we're helping them, also," he added.

Trump suggested other global powers might see the dynamic in similar terms.

"China would say the same thing ... 'they do it and we do it,'" he said.

According to US media reports, Russia has been providing Iran with intelligence to help target US forces in the Middle East. The Washington Post, citing officials familiar with the matter, reported that Moscow passed Tehran information on the locations of US military assets, including warships and aircraft.