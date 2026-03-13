Trump says Putin might be helping Iran 'a little bit'

US President Donald Trump said Russia's President Vladimir Putin may be helping Iran "a little bit" amid ongoing US-Israeli war against the Islamic republic.

"I think he might be helping them a little bit, yeah, I guess," Trump told Fox News when asked whether Putin was aiding Iran.

"And he probably thinks we're helping Ukraine, right? ... Yeah, we're helping them, also," he added.

Trump suggested other global powers might see the dynamic in similar terms.

"China would say the same thing ... 'they do it and we do it,'" he said.

According to US media reports, Russia has been providing Iran with intelligence to help target US forces in the Middle East. The Washington Post, citing officials familiar with the matter, reported that Moscow passed Tehran information on the locations of US military assets, including warships and aircraft.