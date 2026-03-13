Trump says US ‘ahead of schedule’ in Iran war, claims most missiles destroyed

US President Donald Trump said the US is "way ahead of schedule" in the war with Iran and claimed that nearly 90% of Tehran's missiles have been destroyed.

"It's going very well. We're way ahead of schedule, way ahead. We had no idea we would be this far ahead. We've knocked out close to 90% of their missiles," Trump said in an interview with FOX News.

"We're going to be hitting them very hard over the next week," he said, adding that Iran has been "damaged so badly it would take years for them to ever rebuild."

Asked about reports that the Iranian government is not likely to collapse soon, he said: "I think it's a very big hurdle … it'll happen, but maybe not immediately."

To a question about Iran's enriched uranium stockpile, Trump said the US is "not focused on that," but added: "At some point we might be."

Trump was also asked when he would know the war is over, responding: "When I feel it in my bones."

The attacks came amid rising tensions across the Middle East, which have flared up since Israel and the US launched a joint attack on Iran on Feb. 28, killing so far around 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and injuring more than 10,000 others, according to Iranian authorities.

Tehran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets, resulting in casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure.