Türkiye conducting intense diplomacy to contain spiral of violence: Erdoğan

The Turkish president on Thursday said that Ankara is conducting intense diplomatic efforts to prevent the Iran-centered spiral of violence from expanding further, stressing that diplomacy and dialogue are the safest path to a just and lasting peace.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made these remarks while presenting the Ataturk International Peace Prize to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Ankara.

The president vowed that Türkiye will continue working with patience and determination despite attempts to undermine hopes in the US-Israel-Iran diplomatic process.

Speaking at a presentation ceremony, Erdoğan said he was pleased to host Guterres in Türkiye, noting that the UN chief has carried out his duties with neutrality and great wisdom since 2017.

He recalled that Guterres made his first bilateral visit to Türkiye after assuming the post in 2017 and said each of his subsequent visits has carried special significance.

Erdoğan noted that the world has witnessed Guterres' valuable contributions to projects aimed at protecting refugees, promoting global justice and shuttle diplomacy efforts in the context of the Russia-Ukraine war.

"I am very pleased to present the Ataturk International Peace Award to my dear friend, who has become the voice of the silent majority for the establishment of international peace and security, on the occasion of his sixth visit," Erdoğan said.

The president also said Guterres' visits to Türkiye during Ramadan each year as part of solidarity visits with Muslims are meaningful, and congratulated the UN chief for his numerous efforts to combat xenophobia, cultural racism and discrimination, which he described as among the greatest threats to peaceful coexistence today.

Expressing hope that Ramadan would bring blessings to all humanity and open the doors to peace, stability and prosperity worldwide, Erdoğan said: "We continue to keep at the center of our foreign policy the principle of 'Peace at home, peace in the world,' inherited from the founder of our Republic, Gazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, by blending it with a proactive, bold and entrepreneurial approach."

He said Türkiye has been one of the strongest supporters of the founding values of the United Nations, which represent the common conscience of humanity, global solidarity and hope for the future.

"From conflicts, wars, oppression and humanitarian crises in our region to anywhere there is a fire, we carry water to extinguish it," Erdoğan said. "Wherever there is pain, drama, tragedy or tears, we strive with all our strength to ease it," he added.

He added that Guterres had long championed peace, dialogue and prosperity even before assuming the role of UN secretary-general.

- Recognition of Guterres' peace diplomacy

Erdoğan said that as the prime minister of Portugal, Guterres made unique contributions to prosperity and democracy in his country, earning public appreciation through his constructive and conciliatory political style.

He also noted that during Guterres' decade as UN High Commissioner for Refugees, he made great efforts to ensure displaced people were treated in a manner consistent with human dignity.

Erdoğan said he believes Guterres' compassionate and determined leadership during that period paved the way for his appointment as UN secretary-general.

He added that during Guterres' tenure, Türkiye strengthened and deepened its contributions within the UN framework in every field.

Erdoğan said they have maintained close dialogue with Guterres on issues threatening peace both in the region and globally over the past decade, recalling that through the Black Sea Grain Initiative, they managed to prevent a global food crisis.

The president said Türkiye continues close cooperation with the UN in efforts to rebuild peace and end the war in Ukraine.

- Cooperation on humanitarian, climate issues

Erdoğan said Guterres' stance regarding Gaza, where he said one of the greatest atrocities of the era is taking place, will always be remembered with praise.

He said the UN chief strongly demonstrated the principled stance expected of him against this brutality, testing humanity's values, and never wavered from working toward a two-state solution based on UN parameters.

Erdoğan said protecting refugees, who hold a special place in Guterres' heart, is another area where they have worked closely together.

He thanked the entire United Nations organization, through Guterres, for extending support after the devastating 2023 earthquakes in Türkiye.

Erdoğan also said he personally witnessed Guterres' dedicated efforts to leave a livable world for future generations and highlighted the importance of initiatives launched to combat climate change, noting that Türkiye is preparing to host the UN Climate Change Conference COP31 in November 2026.

The president also thanked Guterres for supporting the Zero Waste Project, launched in 2017 under the leadership of Türkiye's first lady Emine Erdoğan, which has become a global initiative and whose global goodwill declaration he signed as one of the first signatories.

- Call for UN reform, Istanbul UN center vision

Erdoğan said that they are ready to implement the UN House Project, which will bring the organization's offices under one roof in line with the vision of making Istanbul a UN center.

He said the project would make an important national-level contribution to the UN80 initiative, reiterating that recent crises continue to confirm the validity of Türkiye's call that "the world is bigger than five."

Erdoğan stressed that Ankara will continue backing initiatives to make the UN more inclusive and added that there can be no development, peace, or stability without justice.

The president added that despite smear campaigns against Guterres and the UN, the secretary-general's principled efforts to overcome humanitarian crises, especially in Gaza, and establish international peace are fully in line with the spirit and objectives of the award.

Addressing UN personnel around the world working for peace under difficult conditions, Erdoğan paid tribute to those who lost their lives.

He expressed hope that the Ataturk International Peace Prize presented to Guterres would bring benefits to the United Nations and all humanity.

Following the speeches, Erdoğan presented the peace prize to the UN chief.

Later, Erdoğan and Guterres toured the exhibition titled "Gazans Youth Resisting Pain with Hope."