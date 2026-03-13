Bangladesh foreign minister due in Türkiye

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman will arrive in Türkiye on Saturday for his first official visit since taking office.

Rahman's visit will include a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, according to diplomatic sources.

The meeting is expected to focus on increasing bilateral cooperation in economic and commercial relations, as well as defense industry, energy, education, culture, science, and health.

During the visit, the two countries are expected to reaffirm their commitment to completing ongoing negotiations on bilateral agreements and to reiterate their goal of increasing current bilateral trade volumes.

In 2025, the two countries' total trade volume was $1.357 billion, with Turkiye exporting $430.6 million and importing $926.4 million.

After student-led protests in July 2024 and the departure of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh was managed by an interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus for 18 months.

Following the Feb. 12, 2026, general elections, a new administration was formed, with Khalilur Rahman appointed as foreign minister.