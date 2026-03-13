Germany’s Merz calls for end to Iran war through diplomatic solution

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz looks on during a visit in connection with Cold response military exercises, in Bardufoss, Norway, Friday March 13, 2026. (AP Photo)

Germany is pursuing diplomatic efforts to end the escalating conflict with Iran, Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Friday, warning that a prolonged war poses serious risks to European security and economic interests.

"We make every effort to bring the war in Iran to an end," Merz told reporters at a news conference in Norway, when asked whether Germany would seek direct talks with Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to oil tankers and cargo ships.

"We do everything we can diplomatically. We use all diplomatic channels and we hope that we will find ways to end this war as soon as possible-because it doesn't serve anybody and it harms many economically. It also harms us," he said.

Merz spoke alongside his Norwegian and Canadian counterparts after observing troops from NATO member states training during Cold Response, a Norwegian-led winter exercise in northern Norway and Finland.

The German leader said the conflict has had immediate effects on Euro-Atlantic security and energy supplies. He expressed grave concern over Iran's retaliatory attacks targeting uninvolved countries in the region and allied nations, calling it a dangerous escalation.

"We do share important goals of the US and Israel. Iran must not pose a threat to Israel and other neighbors," Merz said. "But with every day this war lasts, more questions are coming up. And one thing becomes increasingly clear: We need a convincing plan on how this war can come to an end."

He warned against an indefinite conflict, emphasizing that Germany and its partners oppose the war's expansion across the region or the outbreak of civil war in Iran.

"If the territorial integrity or statehood of Iran were crumbling or if Iran were no longer economically viable, it would have severe impacts on us as well," Merz said. "So we need a good outlook for a peaceful order."