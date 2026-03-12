 Contact Us
News World Russian court sentences perpetrators of 2024 concert hall attack to life imprisonment

Russian court sentences perpetrators of 2024 concert hall attack to life imprisonment

A Russian court sentenced four men to life in prison for carrying out the 2024 Crocus City Hall concert attack near Moscow that killed 149 people and injured more than 600.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published March 12,2026
Subscribe
RUSSIAN COURT SENTENCES PERPETRATORS OF 2024 CONCERT HALL ATTACK TO LIFE IMPRISONMENT

A Russian court on Thursday sentenced four perpetrators of the 2024 attack at the Crocus City Hall concert venue to life in prison.

In a statement, the Second Western District Military Court said Shamsidin Fariduni, Dalerjon Mirzoev, Muhammadsobir Faizov, and Saidakrami Rachabalizoda were found guilty of carrying out the attack.

A total of 19 people are on trial, with the remaining 15 accused of aiding and abetting the perpetrators.

In March 2024, Fariduni, Mirzoev, Faizov, and Rachabalizoda carried out a coordinated terrorist attack against civilians at the Crocus City Hall music venue in Crocus City, Krasnogorsk, Moscow Oblast.

They entered the hall and opened fire. As a result, 149 people were killed and more than 600 concertgoers were injured by gunfire or suffered from burns, according to official figures.