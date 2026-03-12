Russian court sentences perpetrators of 2024 concert hall attack to life imprisonment

A Russian court on Thursday sentenced four perpetrators of the 2024 attack at the Crocus City Hall concert venue to life in prison.

In a statement, the Second Western District Military Court said Shamsidin Fariduni, Dalerjon Mirzoev, Muhammadsobir Faizov, and Saidakrami Rachabalizoda were found guilty of carrying out the attack.

A total of 19 people are on trial, with the remaining 15 accused of aiding and abetting the perpetrators.

In March 2024, Fariduni, Mirzoev, Faizov, and Rachabalizoda carried out a coordinated terrorist attack against civilians at the Crocus City Hall music venue in Crocus City, Krasnogorsk, Moscow Oblast.

They entered the hall and opened fire. As a result, 149 people were killed and more than 600 concertgoers were injured by gunfire or suffered from burns, according to official figures.





