Türkiye says Greece’s actions on island status violate treaties, harm neighborly relations

Türkiye's National Defense Ministry said on Thursday that Greece's actions regarding the status of certain islands violate existing treaties and undermine bilateral neighborly relations.

The ministry in a statement said Greece's initiatives concerning the islands' status contradict agreements that were properly concluded under international law.

"Greece's actions violating islands' status under existing treaties are unlawful and harm bilateral neighborly relations" the statement said. "Türkiye rejects Greece's self-serving moves and exploitation of regional crises and has taken necessary measures."





