Afghanistan says 4 civilians killed in fresh clashes with Pakistan

Afghanistan on Thursday said four civilians were killed during fresh clashes with Pakistan, bringing the acknowledged death toll on both sides of the border to at least 95, including civilians and soldiers.

The casualties were reported in the southeastern Khost province, Afghan government deputy spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat said on the US social media company X.

There was no immediate reaction from Islamabad, which continues its operation dubbed "Ghazb Lil Haq" across the border since late February.

According to UN data, 185 civilian casualties, including 56 dead due to indirect fire and aerial attacks, were reported in Afghanistan between Feb. 26 and March 5.

However, official data shared by Kabul and Islamabad show the death toll has climbed to 95, including 13 soldiers and one civilian in Pakistan, and 13 soldiers and 68 civilians in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan and Pakistan have seen ties deteriorate in recent weeks, with border tensions again escalating last month, and the resulting fire leading to casualties and damage.

Pakistan says Afghanistan provides safe haven to terrorists who attack the country, but Kabul denies the charge.

Islamabad has claimed killing 583 Afghan Taliban operatives and militants, while Kabul claims death of 55 Pakistani soldiers-claims which could not be independently verified.





