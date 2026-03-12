Italian opposition leader Schlein calls Iran conflict ‘illegal war’

Italian opposition leader Elly Schlein said on Thursday that the "bombs of Trump and Israel must be stopped," describing the conflict involving Iran as an "illegal war."

"This is an illegal war that shouldn't have started," Schlein said in remarks reported by the Italian news agency ANSA. "We all agree that Iran must stop, but the bombs of Trump and Israel must be stopped."

Schlein, the leader of the opposition Democratic Party, warned that unilateral military actions risk undermining international law.

"Because if you dismantle international law with unilateral attacks, the law of the strongest applies," she said.

She also expressed concern over developments in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil, where an attack reportedly targeted Italian troops stationed there Wednesday.

"We are worried about what happened in Erbil," Schlein said, adding that "my solidarity goes first of all to our military who suffered this attack."

She reiterated the need for an immediate halt to the fighting.

"What happened leads us to renew the request for an immediate ceasefire," she said.

Italy maintains a military presence in Iraq as part of international missions supporting local forces against militant groups.





