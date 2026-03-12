Oman evacuates all ships from key oil export terminal as precautionary measure

Oman has evacuated all ships from its main oil export terminal at Mina al-Fahal as a precautionary measure amid escalating security tensions in the region, a report said Wednesday.

The move was taken as part of preventive steps to ensure the safety of maritime navigation and oil facilities amid growing concerns about potential attacks targeting energy infrastructure or oil tankers in the Arabian Gulf, said Bloomberg.

Mina al-Fahal is Oman's primary crude oil export terminal, located approximately 10 kilometers (6.21 miles) northwest of the capital city Muscat, making it a strategic facility in the country's energy sector.

The evacuation comes as oil tankers and energy facilities have come under attack in several Gulf countries, prompting some governments and shipping companies to strengthen security measures.

Analysts say the developments reflect increasing security risks facing the region's energy sector, particularly amid the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Any disruption to tanker movements or export operations in the Arabian Gulf raises significant concerns in global energy markets, as the region remains one of the world's most important sources of oil.

Security tensions in key maritime routes could also affect global supply chains and push oil prices higher, especially if attacks continue or expand to include additional energy facilities.





