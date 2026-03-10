Russia fines Google for 'failing to block prohibited content'

 Contact Us
Russia has fined Google 11.4 million rubles ($145,000) for failing to block banned content, continuing a series of penalties over content and data violations. The Moscow court ruled against the company on Tuesday.

Published March 10,2026
Google has been fined 11.4 million rubles ($145,000) in Russia for failing to block access to certain prohibited content.

The lawsuit against Google was heard in the capital, Moscow on Tuesday; the court ruled that the company had violated the law by failing to block access to certain banned content.

Google had previously been fined for failing to remove banned content, not localizing the personal data of users in Russia, and for other violations.

Most recently, on February 27, the company was fined 16 billion rubles for failing to pay previous fines.