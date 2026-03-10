Azerbaijan sends humanitarian aid to Iran amid regional escalation

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev ordered the dispatch of humanitarian aid to Tehran amid the ongoing US-Israeli war on Iran, according to media reports on Tuesday.

Ten tons of flour and approximately two tons of medicine and medical supplies, along with other humanitarian goods, have been sent to Iran from Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani state news agency APA reported.

"The humanitarian aid sent to the Islamic Republic of Iran by vehicles of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations includes 10 tons of flour, 6 tons of rice, 2.4 tons of sugar, more than 4 tons of water, about 600 kg of tea, and about 2 tons of medicines and medical supplies," the agency stated.

Tensions escalated across the Middle East when the US and Israel launched large-scale attacks on Iran on Feb. 28 that have so far killed over 1,300 people, including former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Gulf countries that host US assets.





