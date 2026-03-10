PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN TELLS IRAN THAT VIOLATION OF TÜRKIYES AIRSPACE ‘CANNOT BE EXCUSED FOR ANY REASON’

President Erdoğan tells Iran that violation of Türkiye's airspace ‘cannot be excused for any reason’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call Monday with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian to discuss recent regional developments, including the interception of another missile heading to Türkiye.

Erdoğan told Pezeshkian that the violation of Türkiye's airspace "cannot be excused for any reason whatsoever" and that "Türkiye will continue to take all necessary measures against this," Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement.

The call, which was held at the request of Pezeshkian, came after the Turkish National Defense Ministry said Monday that a ballistic missile fired from Iran that entered Turkish airspace was neutralized by NATO air and missile defense assets deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Last Wednesday, the ministry said a ballistic munition fired from Iran toward Turkish airspace after crossing Syria and Iraq was intercepted and neutralized by NATO air and missile defense units in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Türkiye is "negatively affected" by conflicts in which it is not a party, Erdoğan also told his Iranian counterpart.

Ankara does not approve of the "unlawful interventions" against Iran and Iran's targeting of countries in the region, Erdoğan stressed, adding that targeting brotherly countries "is not in anyone's interest" and "these actions must end."

Erdoğan stressed the need to reopen the door to diplomacy and said that Türkiye has been working actively to help facilitate diplomatic engagement in the region.

During the call, he also expressed "deep sorrow" over a deadly Feb. 28 strike on a girls' school in Iran's southern city of Minab.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the US is "investigating" the attack, while Israel has denied involvement.

US-Israeli strikes against Iran began on Feb. 28, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top security officials.

Erdoğan also reiterated his condolences for the passing of Khamenei and expressed hope that the selection of his son Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran's new supreme leader would contribute to peace and stability in the region.

For his part, Pezeshkian said the missiles that entered Turkish airspace were not of Iranian origin and that Iranian authorities would conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incident.