Astronomers detect hidden glow of light from the early universe

An international team of astronomers has detected a faint "glow" from the early universe that had previously remained invisible to telescopes.

The groundbreaking discovery was made using data from the Hobby-Eberly Telescope Dark Energy Experiment (HETDEX) at McDonald Observatory in West Texas.

Researchers mapped signals of Lyman-alpha light, an ultraviolet glow emitted when hydrogen atoms in space release energy.

This phenomenon creates a "sea of light" that acts as a tracer, allowing scientists to map how matter was distributed 9 to 11 billion years ago.

The study, led by Maja Lujan Niemeyer of Germany's Max Planck Institute for Astrophysics and published March 3 in The Astrophysical Journal, utilized a technique known as intensity mapping.

By masking the brightest known galaxies, the team isolated faint light coming from small star-forming clusters and vast stretches of gas in the cosmic web between galaxies.

This pervasive sea of light acts like a glowing fog, allowing scientists to map the otherwise invisible cosmic web—the structure that determines how matter is distributed in the universe, over 90% of which is dark.

Rather than a single snapshot, the final image is a sophisticated 3D model built from millions of individual data points.

To produce the high-resolution reconstruction, the team digitally filtered background noise and light from unwanted sources, ensuring the signal truly originated from the ancient universe.

To find this hidden light, the team analyzed seven years of observations collected between 2017 and 2024.

The results show that the light intensity aligns perfectly with modern computer simulations, confirming that the glow is driven by star formation in distant, subtle galaxies.

The HETDEX project, led by the University of Texas at Austin, is one of the world's largest dark energy surveys.

The Max Planck Institute for Astrophysics in Germany has been a key partner in the collaboration since the project's science verification phase launched in 2017.

While its primary mission is to study the universe's expansion, the discovery provides new insight into how the first galaxies and gas structures were organized in the young cosmos.





