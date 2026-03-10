Turkish industrial production up 1.1% in January

Türkiye's industrial production index increased 1.1% on an annual basis in January, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) reported on Tuesday.

In the subsectors of the industry, the mining and quarrying index rose 4.9% and the manufacturing index increased 1.2% year-on-year.

The electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply and distribution index decreased 2.9% in January compared to the same month of 2025.

On a monthly basis, the seasonally and calendar-adjusted industrial production index remained unchanged in January compared to December 2025.





