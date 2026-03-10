Protesters rally at Columbia University 1 year after detention of activist Mahmoud Khalil

Supporters of pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil gathered Monday outside Columbia University in New York City to mark one year since his detention by US immigration authorities, demanding an end to deportation efforts against him and other pro-Palestinian demonstrators.

Students, faculty and activists rallied near the university's Morningside campus gates carrying banners saying "ICE OUT OF SCHOOLS," "FIRST THEY CAME FOR MAHMOUD" and "IMMIGRANTS ARE WELCOME HERE."

Khalil, a Columbia graduate and a lawful US resident, was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in March last year over his participation in pro-Palestine protests on campus. Though later released by a federal immigration judge, his deportation case remains ongoing in court.

The Trump administration claimed his presence threatened US foreign policy and accused him of spreading antisemitism without providing evidence. But US District Judge Michael E. Farbiarz ordered his release on bail in June and barred authorities from detaining or deporting him.

Speaking at the rally, Khalil accused Columbia University of enabling the crackdown on pro-Palestine activism.

"They chose to ruin their brand, their institution, their academic freedom just to protect the interest of the Board of Trustees," he said. "I would say that I hope that Columbia would act, but I know they wouldn't. I know that their anti-Palestinian racism is very rooted in this institution."

"They don't want anyone to speak for Palestine. They don't want anyone to speak for human rights, and that's why I was targeted," he said.

Organizers also highlighted the case of Leqaa Kordia, a Palestinian protester who has remained in ICE detention since March 2025 after being arrested during pro-Palestinian demonstrations near Columbia.



