Ruling Historical Pact alliance wins Colombia’s congressional elections

Colombia's ruling Historical Pact alliance (El Pacto Historico) won the congressional elections held Sunday, according to preliminary results.

Voters went to the polls to elect members of the Senate and the House of Representatives, as well as to take part in inter-party primaries that will determine candidates for the upcoming presidential election.

According to unofficial data from Colombia's National Registry, 98.17% of the ballots nationwide have been counted.

The Historical Pact alliance is leading in the Senate with 25 seats, while its closest rival, the Democratic Center party, secured 17 seats.

Among traditional parties, the Liberal Party won 13 seats, the Alliance for Colombia 11, the Conservative Party 10, the U Party 8, Radical Change 7, Colombia Now 5 and National Salvation 4.

In the race for the House of Representatives, 92.85% of ballots have been counted.

The Historical Pact alliance ranked first with 32.92%, followed by the Democratic Center party with 23.62%, while the Green Alliance placed third with 8.47%.





- 'WE WILL WIN THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION'

Ivan Cepeda, one of the leaders of the Historical Pact and the coalition's confirmed presidential candidate, described the election outcome as "a sign of a second progressive government."

Emphasizing that they had won the congressional elections, Cepeda said: "This victory belongs not to us but to the Colombian people. The reason for this support is simple: we remained faithful to our people and largely fulfilled our government program."

"With the strength this victory gives us, we are taking the next step. We will win the presidential election in the first round on May 31," he added.

The quick-count results shared after the polls closed outline the composition of the new Congress, although election officials said the figures are not legally binding.

Official results will be announced after the review of objections and the verification of votes.





- PARTIES CHOOSE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES

Political party coalitions in Colombia also selected their candidates in primaries held ahead of the first round of the presidential election on May 31.

Paloma Valencia, candidate of the Grand Alliance for Colombia (La Gran Consulta por Colombia), formed by right and center-right parties, received 45.70% of the vote.

Claudia Lopez, candidate of the Solutions Alliance (Consulta de las Soluciones) representing the centrist bloc, received 8.14%, while Roy Barreras, candidate of the Front for Life (Frente por la Vida), formed by left and social democratic parties, secured 3.63%.

All three candidates qualified to compete in the first round of the presidential election on May 31.





