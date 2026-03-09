President Erdoğan: Iran has been warned, it should not persist in its mistake

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday said regarding the munitions fired from Iran that entered Turkish airspace: "Despite our warnings, wrong and provocative steps that will strain Türkiye's friendship with Iran continue to be taken. No one should enter into a course of action that would cast a shadow over our thousand-year-old law of neighborhood and brotherhood and leave deep wounds in the hearts and minds of our nation."

HERE ARE THE HIGHLIGHTS FROM PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN'S REMARKS:



"At our meeting, we discussed many issues, especially the Iran crisis. We analyzed all scenarios in a multidimensional way, including the possibility of the conflict dragging on and spreading. As the government, we have been on alert with all our institutions since February 28. With our experienced teams, we are following all developments closely. We are not letting our guard down. Our goal is to keep our country away from this fire. The peace and security of our 86 million citizens is our highest priority.

Despite those pouring fuel on the fire, we are carrying water to it and striving to extinguish it before it grows any further, if possible. In the midst of all this effort, we are watching with astonishment the statements of the person leading the main opposition. At a time when missiles are flying through the skies, I leave this individual—who is still chasing polemics and trying to score political points—to the good judgment of our noble nation. Even if he is the chairman of Türkiye's main opposition party, it is burdensome for us to have to engage with him on this issue. Out of respect for our nation, we sometimes have to respond.

The main opposition has no tangible foreign policy vision. Diplomacy is already absent. What is there instead? Only prejudice regarding the Islamic world. They cannot put forward a sound foreign policy approach centered on Türkiye's interests. This is an unhealthy attitude. Many countries speak highly of the policy Türkiye is pursuing, and whether our people voted for us or not, everybody is praying for us. Yet the opposition and the main opposition go so far as to accuse the Republic of Türkiye of being in a pitiful state. Such irresponsibility is unacceptable.

Neither our state nor our government is in any way in a state of weakness. Türkiye is strong in every field. It has the capacity to repel any kind of attack. There is only one mechanism that is truly in a pitiful state, and that is them. The attitude of 'If we are not in power, then we are not responsible' is not only wrong but also selfish. As a president entrusted with the responsibility of 86 million people, I call on them despite their poor track record: this is not a day for provocation. This is a day to act responsibly and with common sense. Stop political opportunism, and in this sensitive period, try practicing politics centered on Ankara. If you do not support our government, then at least do not hinder it.

Just as it did in the Russia-Ukraine war, just as it did in the Syrian conflict, and just as it did in Israel's massacres in Gaza, Türkiye stands for peace and stability in the Iran crisis as well. We have been engaged in intensive diplomatic traffic from the very first day. So far, we have spoken with 16 leaders. Our Foreign Minister has made more than 50 phone calls. All our responsible officials are in constant contact with their counterparts. Our ministers are closely monitoring issues related to their respective areas of responsibility. We are leaving nothing to chance. We are also taking the necessary measures to keep the economic effects of the crisis to a minimum."

















