Erdoğan: Israel taking advantage of shifting global attention to sabotage 2-state solution

Israel is seeking to completely sabotage the path to a two-state solution by taking advantage of the global community's attention shifting away from Gaza, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Monday.

Addressing ambassadors in Ankara, Erdoğan said that while humanitarian aid deliveries face difficulties, Israel continues to "terrorize the people of Gaza with systematic attacks."

On continued US-Israeli attacks on Iran, he stressed that Türkiye does not accept the Middle East being subjected again to intervention "just as it was a century ago, or being laid back on the operating table."

"Last week and today, ballistic elements heading toward Türkiye were neutralized in time, and the necessary warning was conveyed very clearly to the Iranian side," Erdoğan added.

He reiterated that the war must end as quickly as possible to prevent it from spreading further in the region, adding that further adventurism will cost not just the warring parties, but the region and even the entire world, including Europe and Asia.

An honorable solution can be found for every problem that threatens regional stability and the future, said Erdoğan, and a new negotiation process is possible.