IRANS TOP SECURITY OFFICIAL SAYS SECURITY IN STRAIT OF HORMUZ ‘UNLIKELY’ AMID CONTINUING REGIONAL WAR

Iran's top security official said Monday that security in the Strait of Hormuz is "unlikely" to be achieved amid the ongoing war in the region.

It is "unlikely that any security will be achieved in the Strait of Hormuz amid the fires of war ignited by the United States and Israel in the region," Ali Larijani wrote on US social media company X.

He added that this would be particularly the case if the attempt at security is "designed by parties that were not far from supporting this war and contributing to fueling it."

Earlier Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron said that France and its allies are preparing a "purely defensive" naval mission aimed at reopening the strait and escorting vessels once the most intense phase of the Mideast conflict subsides.

Regional escalation flared up since Israel and the US launched a joint attack on Iran on Feb. 28, so far killing more than 1,200 people, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.