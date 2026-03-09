 Contact Us
Türkiye conveys protest to Iran over ballistic missile that entered Turkish airspace

Türkiye on Monday summoned Iran’s ambassador in Ankara to the Foreign Ministry and conveyed its reaction over ballistic munitions fired from Iran that entered Turkish airspace, diplomatic sources said.

Published March 09,2026
Summoning Iran's envoy, the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Monday conveyed Türkiye's protest over a ballistic missile fired from Iran that entered Turkish airspace before it was intercepted.

Iranian Ambassador to Ankara Mohammad Hassan Habibollahzadeh was summoned to the ministry and asked for an explanation of the incident.

The Turkish National Defense Ministry said Monday that a ballistic missile fired from Iran that entered Turkish airspace was neutralized by NATO air and missile defense assets deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean.

On US social media company X, the ministry said some debris from the missile fell onto vacant land in the country's southeastern Gaziantep province, adding that there were no casualties or injuries.

The development came amid ongoing US-Israeli attacks on Iran, launched on Feb. 28, which have so far killed more than 1,200 people, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.