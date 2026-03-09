Iranian foreign minister says US ‘plotting’ against oil, nuclear sites, warns Tehran 'fully prepared'

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned Washington on Monday that Tehran is "fully prepared" for further escalation as tensions continue to shake global markets.

Araghchi said through US social media company X: "Nine days into Operation Epic Mistake, oil prices have doubled while all commodities are skyrocketing."

He added that "the US is plotting against our oil and nuclear sites in hopes of containing huge inflationary shock," stressing "Iran is fully prepared."

Araghchi also issued a warning, saying "we, too, have many surprises in store."

In a separate post on X, he said: "Iran does not want to harm ordinary Americans who overwhelmingly voted to end involvement in costly foreign wars."

"Blame for surging gas prices, costlier mortgages, and pummeled 401(k)'s (retirement plans) lies squarely with Israel and its dupes in Washington," he added.

Regional escalation has flared up since Israel and the US launched a joint attack on Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,200 people, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

According to the Pentagon, more than 50,000 US troops are involved in what it calls Operation Epic Fury.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.