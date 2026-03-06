UN agency: Iran war drives up shipping costs, hampering aid shipments

The war with Iran is driving up shipping costs in the region and further complicating humanitarian aid deliveries, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in Geneva.



Major transport companies have introduced conflict and war risk surcharges of around $3,000 per container, the UN agency said on Friday.



Even before the outbreak of war, humanitarian assistance had been reduced in many countries due to severe budget cuts.



The organization normally ships armoured vehicles and other supplies from Dubai to African countries and beyond.



However, the security situation means that vessels are now limited in their ability to pass through key waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz between Iran and Oman.



The situation is particularly critical for Sudan, which depends on maritime shipments arriving at Port Sudan. Aid deliveries to Somalia and South Sudan have also been affected.



