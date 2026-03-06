Hezbollah launches 18 drone, rocket attacks on northern Israel

Hezbollah said it carried out 18 drone and rocket attacks on Israeli military sites in northern Israel and Israeli forces operating in southern Lebanon since early Friday.

The group said the attacks are "in response to Israeli aggression targeting dozens of Lebanese towns and cities, including Beirut's southern suburbs."

It said it launched a swarm of suicide drones against the Ktsavia base in the occupied Syrian Golan.

Hezbollah also said its fighters fired a guided missile at Israeli soldiers taking cover at the newly established Blat site in southern Lebanon, claiming a "direct hit."

The group added that it carried out another aerial attack using suicide drones targeting the Ammiad base south of the Israeli city of Safed.

Hezbollah said it fired a rocket barrage at Israeli army forces stationed at the newly established Markaba site in southern Lebanon.

Later Friday, the group announced additional rocket attacks on five illegal Israeli settlements in northern Israel -- Shomera, Kiryat Shmona, Ramot Naftali, Malkia and Sasa -- without providing details on the results.

Earlier, Hezbollah said its fighters targeted the illegal Sasa settlement with rockets, struck the Blat military site with drones and fired rockets at the border barracks of Zarit.

It also said it targeted Israeli military vehicle concentrations in the southern Lebanese town of Markaba and in the Wadi al-Asafir area near the town of Khiam.

Hezbollah said fighters achieved direct hits against advancing Israeli forces in Wadi al-Asafir and forced them to retreat.

It also said it targeted the Malkia military site in northern Israel with rockets.

In additional attacks, Hezbollah said it launched rocket barrages at the Haifa naval base in northern Israel and at Israeli troop concentrations in Metula, Manara, Marj and Tellet al-Ajl.

It also said it targeted Israeli army gatherings in Wadi al-Asafir, Talat al-Hamamis near Khiam, the Kfar Kila gate area, a newly established Israeli military position in Markaba inside Lebanese territory, and the Ruwaysat al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese hills of Kfar Shouba.

The group issued a warning to Israelis to evacuate 23 settlements near the Lebanese border and move at least 5 kilometers (3 miles) south, in response to evacuation orders Israel issued to Lebanese residents in recent days.

The escalation comes as Israel continues heavy airstrikes across Lebanon, including in Beirut, triggering large-scale displacement.

Earlier Friday, Israeli strikes killed 19 people and wounded others in several parts of Lebanon, while destroying residential and religious buildings.

The Israeli army said eight of its soldiers were wounded by rocket fire from southern Lebanon, including several in serious condition.

The conflict expanded Monday to include Lebanon after Israel and the US launched attacks against Iran on Saturday, which left hundreds dead, including Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Hezbollah, an ally of Iran, said it attacked a military site in northern Israel Monday in response to continued Israeli attacks on Lebanon and the killing of Khamenei, despite a ceasefire agreement that had been in place since November 2024.

Israel responded the same day with airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs and areas in southern and eastern Lebanon, leaving dozens dead before launching a limited ground incursion Tuesday.