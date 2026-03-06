Erdogan,Meloni discuss regional, global issues amid conflicts in region

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni spoke over the phone on Friday to address bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues in the face of the current conflicts in the region, the Communications Directorate in a statement.

Noting that Ankara "closely" follows the developments in Iran and its effects on the region, Erdogan told Meloni that they are advising the parties to refrain from steps that can increase instability.

Stressing Türkiye's stance on advocating to strengthen diplomacy, Erdogan urged the international community to work together for this purpose, warning that conflicts could endanger global security as well.

The conflicts in the region and the world underline the importance on cooperation in the defense industry among the allied countries once again, the Turkish leader said.

Erdogan also underscored that Ankara is making efforts to advance cooperation with Rome in every field, particularly trade.



