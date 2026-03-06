Spanish premier warns Iran war is ‘threat to world peace’

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez warned Friday that the war involving Iran poses "a threat to world peace."

Speaking alongside Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro in the city of Huelva, Andalusia, Sanchez said military escalation also threatens to drive up the cost of living.

Sanchez described the US-Israel attacks on Iran as "an extraordinary mistake" that is already having consequences.

"We are already paying for it through higher fuel and gas prices, as well as the number of victims and the pain and suffering in the Middle East," he said.

The Spanish leader also acknowledged the government's ongoing clash with Washington. Madrid has refused to allow the US to use air and naval bases in Spain to launch attacks on Iran, while US President Donald Trump has threatened an "embargo" in response.

"I have enormous respect for the US presidency and admiration for American society, but Spain's position is clear," he said. "I believe that among allies it is positive to support each other when one is right and to point out when one is making a mistake."

He said Spain views the transatlantic relationship as one based on "openness, respect, loyalty and equality."

Sanchez also defended Spain's decision to send a warship to the eastern Mediterranean to help defend the Greek Cypriot Administration from Iranian missile threats, saying the move falls within international law.

"Why do we back Ukraine? Because there is a violation of international law by an invading force," he said. "Why are we in favor of the Palestinian cause and against the genocide in Gaza? Because there is a flagrant violation of international law."

Sanchez added that Madrid's opposition to the Iran war reflects the will of the Spanish people. A survey for Spanish daily El Pais published Friday found more than two-thirds of Spaniards oppose the attack on Iran.