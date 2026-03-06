Iran launches new missile attacks on Israel

Iran launched a new wave of missile attacks on Israel on Friday, according to Iranian state media.

The official broadcaster said that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) carried out "a new wave of missile attacks on the occupied territories."

Separately, the Israeli army said in a statement that it had detected a new missile attack launched from Iran. Meanwhile, the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth said that air defense systems intercepted the fire from Iran.

Sirens warning of missile and rocket fire were activated in Samaria, Sharon and the Jordan Valley, following the launches from Iran, it added.

Tensions have been escalating across the region since the US and Israel launched large-scale attacks on Iran on Saturday, killing hundreds, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and top military officials.

Tehran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Gulf countries, which are home to US assets.



